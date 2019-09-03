How to Go Makeup-Free and Feel Good About it

We’re all infatuated with makeup, there’s no denying it. After all, the global cosmetics market is thriving at a whopping $532 billion. But the au naturel look that’s popping up all over social media has many of us wanting to embrace the trend.



If we decide to go makeup-free – whether it’s for a day or a whole week – it’s not to say we’re anti-makeup. Instead, we’re redefining beauty and giving our skin a much-needed break. We are still our most authentic selves regardless of how much or how little products we put on. In partnership with Nivea, here’s how to empower yourself to bare it all with confidence.

Be diligent with your skincare routine If you choose to forgo the fun albeit laborious task of applying a full face of makeup in the morning (which can take the average woman 55 minutes every day, according to some reports), don’t forgo important rituals like cleansing, toning and moisturizing. Moisturizing your face every morning will create firmer, younger-looking skin. Nivea’s Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Pore Refine Moisturizer is enriched with Algae extract to minimize the look of pores and visibly reduce the look of fine lines. If you’re in a pinch and only have time for one task at daybreak, moisturizing is a safe bet.

Highlight your best features When barefaced, you want to highlight to your beautiful features and pull focus away from any imperfections. Say you want to draw attention to your bright blues or sparkling hazel eyes––a little dab of Nivea’s Q10 Power Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream will go a long way. Sadly, the eye area ages faster than the rest of the face. But this fragrance-free formula with antioxidant coenzyme Q10 and creatine is designed to minimize the look of dark under-eye circles, leaving you with firmer looking skin around the eye area.

