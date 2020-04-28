What good is a rewards program if it only works under specific circumstances? When it comes to benefits, you have to ask yourself when and how they work for you, and the answers should be always and conveniently.

Meet the AIR MILES Reward Program, which continues to reward you even if you’re only travelling as far as the grocery store. There are plenty of opportunities for you to get and use Miles safely while shopping major brands online or for your essential products in store. In fact, you’re probably already making purchases that can count towards your benefits!

In partnership with AIR MILES, we’ve highlighted 5 tips that will ensure you’re getting the most from your rewards program while shopping responsibly in these unprecedented times.

Shop Smarter Online

Getty Images

Whether inspired by a fierce new beauty trend on Instagram, or a fresh read about the latest in tech, shopping online (from the comfort of the couch, mind you) is one of our favourite pastimes. And now, thanks to airmilesshops.ca, featuring over 225+ online stores like Apple, Hudson’s Bay, and Sephora, just about everything we could ever want comes with Miles. Consider it next-level multi-tasking: doing what you already love to do, but doing it better.

Pro tip: Keep a handy list of your favourite partner stores on your phone.

Don’t Forget Your Cash Miles

dowell via Getty Images

When you’re out for essential shopping at Partner locations, you can get Miles safely with zero contact. Just hold up your AIR MILES card for the cashier to scan, or provide them with your Collector number, and voila: Miles earned!

Plus, for Collectors with AIR MILES Cash Miles, you can use them in-store (or as eVouchers) with participating Partners by redeeming them in $10 increments towards your purchase. Whether you’re using them to get a little relief at the register or saving them up for a treat-yourself purchase, Cash Miles are easy to get and rewarding to use.

Pro tip: If you don’t want to carry an extra card in your wallet, you can download the AIR MILES app and the cashier can scan the digital barcode off your phone instead!

Master The Art Of Double Dipping

Extreme Media via Getty Images

It’s simple: Pair your co-branded AIR MILES Credit Card with your AIR MILES Card and see your Miles majorly multiply. Just think about all the times you tap your plastic throughout the day: A trip to the grocery store, filling up the gas tank, shopping online. Now think about all the Miles you’re missing out on when you skip the “Double Dip.” It’s a no brainer, really.

Get Exclusive Offers At Your Favourite Stores

FreshSplash via Getty Images

Need more Miles quicker? You can earn Bonus Miles from promotions and offers with Partner stores. There are also Bonus Mile events that give you an extra bang for your buck. Keeping an eye on these promotions and events is a sure-fire way to grow your Miles balance ― and reap the biggest rewards!

The best way to access these offers and keep track of your progress in the program is by downloading the AIR MILES app.

Pro tip: Be sure to sign up for their emails so that you are aware of upcoming promos. Plus, if you’re opting into emails for the first time, you’ll get 25 Bonus Miles.

Donate Your Miles

Anna Kim via Getty Images

In times like these it’s more important than ever to do our part in helping our communities. AIR MILES has committed up to $1 million to support Food Banks Canada and Kids Help Phone by matching Collectors’ donations!

For every 500 Dream Miles a Collector donates to either charity, AIR MILES will contribute $50 and match the first $500,000, aiding relief efforts and personal support for Canadians coast-to-coast. If you are a Collector and you are able to donate to these charities, you can make your Miles work for the greater good.