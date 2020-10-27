How To Know If You're Grinding Your Teeth And How To Stop

We are so collectively stressed out right now thanks to a pandemic/a chaotic election in the U.S./job loss/so many more things that many of us have started grinding our teeth.

Dentists have seen an increase in damaged teeth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, and some believe the cause to be stress-induced teeth grinding and jaw clenching (also known as bruxism).

The problem with teeth grinding (as if we need more problems!) is that over time it can cause jaw disorders, headaches, and worn, fractured, chipped or loose teeth, according to the Mayo Clinic.

So, how do we stop grinding our teeth? For starters, you can ask your dentist about getting a night guard, but there are a few other things we can do to relieve all that tooth and jaw pain.

Check out the video above for more tips on how to figure out if you’re grinding your teeth and how to stop it from happening.

