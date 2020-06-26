For many parents, some of the language used in the LGBTQ+ community might seem totally foreign: terms like non-binary and transgender might be new or confusing. But as the younger generation continues to get more sophisticated in their understandings of their own gender and sexual identities, it’s not a bad idea to do your own part in getting educated, too!

In this video, sex educator Dr. Thornhill offers up a couple of really great ones to help you to better understand your kid’s identity, and the words to describe it, so that you’re more equipped to offer them whatever support they need.

A good place to start is with a web series Dr. Thornhill co-hosts with sex educator Eva Bloom, called “Every Body Curious.” There’s also Bloom’s YouTube channel, called “What’s My Body Doing.”

“Although the channel is largely geared toward young queer folks, she does have a lot of 101-type videos that I think would be fantastic for parents who are really looking to understand their child’s language, and also some of their experience as a queer person.”

More resources:

Pflag Canada — “Canada’s only national organization that offers peer-to-peer support striving to help all Canadians with issues of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.”

Gender Spectrum — “works to create gender sensitive and inclusive environments for all children and teens.”

Kind Space — “committed to providing Ottawa – located on unceded Algonquin territory, accessible resources, events, social, and educational programming to celebrate and support people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions.”