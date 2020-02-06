Natalia Gdovskaia / EyeEm via Getty Images

Remember how much fun Valentine’s Day was when you were a kid, before it became fraught with pressure and expectation and Instagram posts featuring prominently-placed engagement rings? You know, back when the holiday was just about giving out and collecting cards, receiving a tangible reminder of someone’s affection for you.

Why not return to that?

We’re so ridiculously connected to one another through smartphones and social media that it feels almost fetishistic to go back to old-fashioned pen and paper. But writing an expressive letter by hand has been shown to improve your mood, and an honest declaration of love is far more creative than a dozen red roses.

“A love letter is an opportunity to show your partner you are in love with them, and this will get reinforced every time they read your words,” relationship expert Anita Chlipala told Cosmopolitan magazine.

If you want to rock it old school-style this Valentine’s Day (or any day), here’s how to write a love letter.

Figure out what you want to say first

As long as your final version is handwritten, it doesn’t matter how you got there. Use a computer, or go freehand, but get your rough draft finished first. You’re (probably) not a pretentious teen, so you (probably) don’t want to give someone a love letter featuring a bunch of crossed-out words and formatted paragraphs documenting your entire creative process. Give a polished version of the finished product, instead

If you’re going to go through all the trouble of writing something heartfelt, you may as well make it look nice. Once you know exactly what it is you want to say and you have your final draft ready, it’s a nice touch to write it out by hand.

Be specific

“I love you so much” is great. But “I feel loved when you start my morning by bringing me coffee” is even better. Think about the specific aspects of your relationship that bring you joy: is it the conversations that you have about movies? The long, quiet walks you take together on Saturday mornings? The care he puts in when he makes you dinner, or the way she always wants your insights on politics? The more you can get into what you love about this person, the more sincere it sounds, and the more validated your partner will feel.

Watch: Romantic messages that will keep the love alive while you’re apart. Story continues after video.

Be yourself

This is a good rule when it comes to dating, and a good rule when it comes to writing. Try to write in a similar way to how you speak — it will come across corny and insincere if you start writing in flowery language you would never use in conversation. Stop trying to sound like a poet if you’re not one. Being sincere and specific is all you need to do here.

If you have trouble figuring out what to say, stick to a structure

There’s no one way your love letter has to look: you should express your love in whatever way feels natural. But if you’re getting stuck, a Past/Present/Future structure is a good way to go, according to Samara O’Shea, the author of For the Love of Letters: A 21st-Century Guide to the Art of Letter Writing.

She told BuzzFeed that you can start with the time you first met or first fell in love, then talk about what your partner brings to your everyday life, and finally what you want to do with them moving forward. According to O’Shea, that will indicate that “I’m here and I want to be here for a long time.”

Consider using quotes

There’s nothing wrong with a little creative “theft” in a love letter. Including song lyrics, poems, or other quotes that really capture the way you feel is a sweet romantic move, and it can make you look open-minded and well-read. Just be sure to give credit to and attribute the source of your quote — there’s nothing more unromantic than plagiarism.

Write for your partner, not for yourself

O’Shea also told BuzzFeed that it’s important to think about what your partner would want, which isn’t necessarily the same thing you would want. Focus on their communication style and love language rather than your own.

The same goes for length. Some people are big readers, others would rather you get to the point. There’s no set length a love letter should be — let it go on for as long as it feels natural. Short love notes are still super romantic.

Also, think about your partner’s taste when you think about how you want it to look. Are you writing to someone who would appreciate fancy stationary, or someone who prefers the simplicity of lined paper? Would they like crisp white paper, but with a dried flower pressed inside? Would they prefer a letter sent in the mail, or just tucked under your bedroom door? Think about what would mean the most to them.

Karl Tapales via Getty Images It's easy to feel inspired when you read some of the great love letter of history.

Look for inspo from the greats

Luckily, there’s no shortage of romantic letters out there on the internet. Here are a few good examples:

Good luck, and happy writing.