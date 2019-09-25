Trump Faces Impeachment Probe: Here’s How That Process Works

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday launched an official impeachment investigation of U.S. President Donald Trump after he encouraged a foreign leader to conduct a probe that could damage a political rival. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, announced the investigation at a news conference, declaring “no one is above the law.” There has been a groundswell of support among Democratic Party lawmakers for the move following Trump’s public admission that he asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the son of U.S. presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden. Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that the July 25 phone call was “very friendly and totally appropriate” and that he put “no pressure” on Zelenskiy. He later called the House probe “Witch Hunt Garbage” in a tweet.

Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

The following explains how the U.S. impeachment process works. Why impeachment? The founders of the U.S. created the office of the presidency and feared its powers could be abused. So they included in the U.S. Constitution a procedure for removing a sitting president from office. Under the Constitution, the president can be removed from office for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” What exactly that means is unclear. Historically, it can encompass corruption and other abuses of the public’s trust. A president does not need to have violated a specific criminal law to have committed an impeachable offence. Many legal commentators have said that pressuring a foreign leader to interfere in a U.S. election is the sort of conduct the nation’s founders would have considered an impeachable offence. How does it work? A misconception about “impeachment” is that it refers to the removal of a president from office. In fact, impeachment refers only to the House, the lower chamber of U.S. Congress, bringing charges forward, which is similar to an indictment in a criminal case. There is ongoing debate over how an impeachment investigation should begin. Doug Collins, the leading Republican on the U.S. Judiciary Committee, has argued that a formal impeachment investigation does not begin until the full House has voted to authorize it. But Democratic lawmakers have argued that such a vote is not necessary. The House Judiciary Committee has historically led impeachment investigations, but Democratic Party leaders can also opt to put a select, handpicked committee in charge.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump attends a multilateral meeting with world leaders at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday.