TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. has signed a deal to sell its Lord and Taylor banner to Le Tote, a clothing subscription and rental business.

Under the deal, HBC will receive $99.5 million in cash when the deal closes and a secured promissory note for $33.2 million payable in cash after two years.

HBC will also receive an equity stake in Le Tote, two seats on the company’s board of directors and certain rights as a minority shareholder.

