Hudson's Bay Co. Challenges Toronto Retail Lockdown In Court

Andrew Chin via Getty Images A pedestrian outside a Hudson's Bay location in Richmond, B.C., Nov. 22, 2020. The retailer is challenging Toronto's restrictions on retail in court.

TORONTO ― Hudson’s Bay Co. is asking an Ontario court to review the province’s decision to temporarily close non-essential retailers in Toronto and Peel Region. In a judicial review filed on Thursday, the Toronto-based retailer called the province’s approach “unreasonable″ and “unfair″ and asked to recognize that there is a need for a solution that prioritizes health and safety without jeopardizing the livelihood of thousands of retail workers and the future of many businesses. The company argued the province’s health data shows shoppers are not contributing to the spread of the novel coronavirus in any significant way and pointed out that Premier Doug Ford has even said his regulations are “100 per cent not fair.” Watch: Big-box retailer advantage through lockdown is “unfair.” Story continues below.

“The regulations are incoherent and devoid of logic and consistency,” HBC wrote in its court filing. “Although purportedly designed to maintain the public’s access to essential goods and keep non-essential retailers closed, the regulations do not do that.” The court application comes after the Ontario government ordered all non-essential businesses in Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region closed last month in an effort to contain surging COVID-19 infections. The move sparked an outcry from small businesses that were forced to close temporarily, while grocery stores and other big box retailers were allowed to stay open and sell non-essential items. A coalition of about 50 retailers, including HBC, even went so far as to sign a letter to Ford that argued the policy pushes more consumers to big-box and discount stores.