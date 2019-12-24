Australia
Brasil
Canada
España
France
Ελλάδα (Greece)
India
Italia
日本 (Japan)
한국 (Korea)
Québec (en français)
United Kingdom
United States
Canada Edition
CLOSE
News
Latest News
Housing
Good News
Explainers
World
Meanwhile in Canada
Alberta
British Columbia
Politics
Justin Trudeau
Andrew Scheer
Jagmeet Singh
Elizabeth May
Ontario Politics
Doug Ford
US Politics
'Follow-Up' Podcast
Election 2019
Business
Real Estate
Work
Recalls
Basic Income
Precariously Taxed
Unfriendly Skies
Money Hacks
Life
Lifestyle News
Health
Relationships
How-To
Identity
Style
Food & Drink
Home
Born and Raised
'Navigating'
Royals
Gift Guides
This Could Help
Travel
Parents
News You Can Use
Self-Care
How-To
Real Talk
'Life After Birth'
Dad Life
Parents Voices
Royal Kids
Perspectives
Personal
Opinion
How To Pitch To HuffPost
Hometown
Voices
Video
Podcasts
'Follow-Up'
'Born & Raised'
News For Google Home/Alexa
Follow us
Terms
|
Privacy Policy
Part of
HuffPost News
News
Politics
Business
Life
Parents
Perspectives
Video
Podcasts
Australia
Brasil
Canada
España
France
Ελλάδα (Greece)
India
Italia
日本 (Japan)
한국 (Korea)
Québec (en français)
United Kingdom
United States
Canada Edition
CLOSE
News
Politics
Business
Life
Parents
Perspectives
Video
Podcasts
NEWS
HuffPost Canada Splash: Dec. 24, 2019
In this edition: HuffPost Canada plays Christmas Bingo.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWS NEWSLETTER
Please enter a valid email address
Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly.
There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later
Using a mobile device? Go to
https://m.huffingtonpost.ca/
for HuffPost Mobile.