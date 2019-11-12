Hero Images via Getty Images Inclusivity is one of the cornerstones of HuffPost Canada's parenting content.

I was woefully unprepared for the realities of parenthood after my son was born. This was despite being an avid reader and consumer of all things “baby.”

When I suffered a third-degree tear during childbirth, all I saw were articles about the importance of bonding and breastfeeding, when what I needed was something that gave me permission to sit on ice and told me when I should expect to wear pants again (it would take months). Ditto when everyone’s baby seemed to sleep (at least some) except mine. I was unprepared for the hair loss, for the fights with my spouse, EXTREME picky eating, the excruciating tug and pull of balancing work and motherhood, LICE (wee!), anxiety, complicated pregnancy loss, and all the other aspects of parenthood that don’t get talked about as much as, say, nursery decor and baby-and-me yoga.

So, when I started a new job as HuffPost Canada’s Parents editor, my team and I curated these articles and videos ourselves. And honesty, even at-times brutal honesty, became the cornerstone of what we represent.

WATCH: The gross things no one tells you about motherhood.

Re-launching the parents section gave our team the opportunity to really hone in on our values and what we want Canadian parents to get out of our content.

Here at HuffPost Canada Parents, we are:

Informed

Realistic

Honest

Inclusive

Supportive

And through it all, we’re supportive. Our parents self-care section urges parents to take care of their own health and well-being at a time when focus tends to shift to kids. We never shame (parents get enough of that in the real world, don’t you think?).

WATCH: Easy ways new dads can prioritize their own health.

We’re introducing some exciting new series, too, like Dad Village, where we talk to dads who are redefining their roles as parents and dismantling outdated notions of what fathers can and can’t do.

Here are some new articles to give you an idea of what we’re all about:

We'll have lots more great stuff to come as we continue our roll-out, so stay tuned, thanks for reading, and let us know what you think.

Yours in goldfish crackers in places I never thought I’d find goldfish crackers,

Natalie Stechyson