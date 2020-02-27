Human Error Behind False Alarm At Ontario Nuclear Station, Report Finds

Steve Russell via Getty Images The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station in Pickering, Ont., is seen here in 2014. A new report says procedural gaps are partly responsible for the false alarm at the plant in January.

TORONTO — A false alarm about an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station last month in southern Ontario was the result of human error, but a delay in sending an all clear was due to several systemic issues, a report found Thursday.

The alert was pushed to cellphones, radios and TVs across the province on the morning of Jan. 12.

The duty officer at the province’s Emergency Management Ontario (EMO) is supposed to test both a live alert and a training system at shift changes, and on that day, the officer thought they had logged out of the live system and into the training one when the alert was sent, according to a report from the chief of Emergency Management Ontario.

The officer immediately realized the error and asked supervisors how to fix it, but they were uncertain about whether or how to send a corrective alert to everyone who had seen the first message, the report said.