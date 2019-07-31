Canadian Pleads Guilty To Human Smuggling At Canada-U.S. Border

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images Vehicles line up at the Canada-U.S. Peace Arch border crossing in 2001.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported Monday that 62-year-old Michael Kong pleaded guilty Monday after being charged with helping 34 Chinese migrants cross into Canada from the U.S.

SEATTLE — A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of human smuggling across the U.S.-Canada border.

Officials say the migrants travelled to the U.S. from China on visas before walking through the Peace Arch border crossing into Canada, about 180 kilometres north of Seattle.

Officials say after entering Canada most of the Chinese migrants flew to a city near Toronto to file refugee claims.

Watch: Arrests spike at the Canada-U.S. border. Story continues below.