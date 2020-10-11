WENDAKE, Que. — The entire Huron-Wendat Nation is in shock, Grand Chief Konrad Sioui said Sunday, after two children were found dead in Wendake, Que., a Huron-Wendat community near Quebec City.

“We have no words,” Sioui said in an interview.

“We can’t believe that little angels like this, young children, have been subjected to so much violence.”

Quebec provincial police spokeswoman Ann Mathieu said earlier Sunday that the force received a call from Wendake police at around 2 a.m. about the discovery of two bodies.

Suspect being questioned

Mathieu said a 30-year-old man surrendered to Quebec City police in relation to the incident.

The suspect was evaluated in hospital and is being questioned by investigators, Mathieu said on Sunday afternoon.

Provincial and Wendake police are involved in the investigation into what happened.

Mathieu said investigators are still looking into any potential connections between the suspect and the children. The children, boys aged two and five, were from the same family, she said.

Forensic investigators will analyze the scene on Sunday, Mathieu added, and autopsies are expected to be conducted on the children early this week.