Hurricane Dorian Barrels Toward U.S. East Coast With Renewed Strength

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Re-energized at 185 km/h, Hurricane Dorian raked the southeastern U.S. coast with howling, window-rattling winds and sideways rain Thursday, knocking out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it pushed northward toward North Carolina’s dangerously exposed Outer Banks. Leaving at least 20 people dead in its wake in the devastated Bahamas, Dorian made its way up the eastern U.S., sweeping past Florida on Wednesday at a relatively safe distance. From there, the Category 3 storm apparently grazed Georgia, then hugged the South Carolina coast with more serious effects. An estimated three million people in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas were warned to evacuate as the storm closed in with the potential for life-threatening storm surge. U.S. Navy ships were ordered to ride it out at sea, and military aircraft were moved inland. At least two deaths were reported on the U.S. mainland, in Florida and North Carolina, both involving men who fell while getting ready for the storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center’s projected track showed Dorian passing near or over the Outer Banks on Friday, lashing the thin line of islands that stick out from the U.S. coast like a boxer’s chin. Dorian was then expected to peel away from the shoreline.

In an assault that began over Labour Day weekend, Dorian pounded the Bahamas with Category 5 winds up to 295 km/h, obliterating entire neighbourhoods and triggering a humanitarian crisis. It weakened to a Category 2 before strengthening again late Wednesday. About 830,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders on the South Carolina coast alone. More than 1,500 people sought refuge in 28 shelters in South Carolina, where rain began falling late Wednesday in the historic port city of Charleston, situated on a peninsula that is prone to flooding even from ordinary storms. As Dorian crept dangerously closer to the city, the wind picked up, sending sheets of rain sideways. Thunder boomed in the night sky, and power flickered on and off. More than two dozen blocks were closed by flooding in the city, where stores and restaurants downtown were boarded up with wood and corrugated metal. Dorian also apparently spun off at least one tornado in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., damaging several homes, city spokesman Patrick Dowling said. No injuries were reported.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images Bill Olesner clears a storm drain Thursday morning on South Battery Street in Charleston, S.C. Hurricane Dorian is making its way up the U.S. east coast after leaving a trail of devastation in the Bahamas.