Hurricane Dorian Brings Death And Destruction To The Bahamas

FREEPORT, Bahamas — Hurricane Dorian remained stationary early Tuesday, its relentless winds causing catastrophic damage in the northwest Bahamas, flooding the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama with walls of water reaching the second floors of buildings, trapping people in attics and drowning the Grand Bahama airport under 1.83 metres of water. ﻿At least five people died and 21 injured people were airlifted to the capital by the U.S. Coast Guard, Bahamas officials said. “We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. “The devastation is unprecedented and extensive.” Winds and rain continued to pound the northwest islands, sending people fleeing the floodwaters from one shelter to another.

By Tuesday morning, the storm’s top sustained winds had dipped to 193 kilometres per hour (km/h), making it a Category 3 hurricane, but it remained almost stationary. It was centred 40 kilometres northeast of Freeport — roughly the same distance from the city as at 9 a.m. ET Monday. Hurricane-force winds extended out as far as 75 kilometres in some directions. Hundreds of thousands of people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina were ordered to evacuate before the storm rolls up the east coast of the U.S., bringing the possibility of life-threatening storm-surge flooding even if the storm’s heart stays offshore, as forecast. Several large airports announced closures and many flights were cancelled for Monday and Tuesday. Strongest storm since 1980 The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted at least 21 people injured on Abaco Island, which Dorian hit on Sunday with sustained winds of 295 km/h and gusts up to 220 mph (355 kph), a strength matched only by the Labour Day hurricane of 1935, which came before storms were named. Scientists say climate change generally has been fuelling more powerful and wetter storms and the only recorded storm more powerful than Dorian was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph (305 kph) winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength. Abaco and Grand Bahama, neither much more than 12 metres above sea level at their highest points, are home to some 70,000 people. Bahamian officials said they received a “tremendous” number of calls from people in flooded homes. One radio station said it received more than 2,000 distress messages, including reports of a five-month-old baby stranded on a roof and a woman with six grandchildren who cut a hole in a roof to escape rising floodwaters. At least two designated storm shelters flooded. Dorian killed one person in Puerto Rico, at the start of its path through the Caribbean. Minnis said many homes and buildings were severely damaged or destroyed, but it was too early to say how much the rebuilding effort would cost. Choppy brown floodwaters reached roofs and the top of palm trees on Monday.

We’re definitely in dire straits. Iram Lewis, Bahamas parliament member

Parliament member Iram Lewis told The Associated Press his greatest fear was that waters would keep rising overnight and that stranded people would lose contact with officials as cellphone batteries died. “It is scary,” he said, adding that Grand Bahama’s airport was almost two metres underwater and that people were moving shelters as floodwaters kept surging. “We’re definitely in dire straits.” The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to start moving slowly to the west-northwest Tuesday while continuing to pound Grand Bahama Island into the morning. It said the track would carry the storm “dangerously close to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.” While it was expected to stay offshore, meteorologist Daniel Brown cautioned that “only a small deviation” could draw the storm’s dangerous core toward land.

NOAA via Getty Images A satellite image shows Hurricane Dorian moving slowly past Grand Bahama Island on Monday in the Atlantic Ocean.