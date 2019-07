LIVING

A Guide To Hyaluronic Acid, Your Sheet Mask’s Star Ingredient

The next time you pop on a sheet mask, you might want to thank hyaluronic acid for how your face feels afterwards. Common in many skincare products, the hydration booster is a blessing for anyone looking to amp up their moisturizing regimen. Watch to see how hyaluronic acid works —and for those looking into fillers, learn about the risks and other important information.