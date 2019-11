TORONTO — First-time novelist Ian Williams singled out a special member of the audience as he accepted the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize — Canadian literary icon Margaret Atwood. Williams choked back tears as he took to the stage to receive the honour at a glitzy Toronto gala on Monday night for Reproduction. “I’ve got notes here for people I need to thank, but maybe I’ll just start with my heart first,” Williams told the crowd. “Margaret Atwood over there is the first book I bought with my own money at a bookstore in Brampton.” In an interview after the ceremony, Williams said the shoutout felt like a small token of the debt he owes Atwood, having spent his childhood summers holed up with her poetry. “How do you tell a writer that I feel like I’ve known you and you’ve been like my literary mother and you’ve been here for me this whole time?” Williams told The Canadian Press. “I’m sure a lot of people feel this exact way about her, and she gives us this sense of pride as well. It’s just so much she’s done for this country.”

All my pasts are alive in this moment. Ian Williams, novelist

Reproduction, published by Random House Canada, traces the ties that bind a cross-cultural chosen family in Williams’ hometown of Brampton, Ont. The tale begins when a sober-minded teenager from a small island nation and the listless heir to a German family fortune meet in the hospital room where their mothers lay dying. From there, Williams unspools a narrative so entangled it strains against novelistic convention. Jury members praised Williams for his “masterful unfolding of unexpected connections and collisions between and across lives otherwise separated by race, class, gender and geography.” Still dazed from the win, Williams said it seemed like “all my pasts are alive in this moment. ” He simultaneously felt like a six-year-old child in Trinidad, a nine-year-old boy going to school in Brampton, a university student and professor, and a 40-year-old writer being feted by some of Canada’s foremost literary figures. “I feel like I’m with the people that I care about and I feel like all of those people are right here in me,” said Williams. “It’s almost like when you’re surrounded by family, but it’s just yourself. It’s just your own history.”

Williams beat out returning Giller nominees David Bezmozgis, Michael Crummey Alix Ohlin and Steven Price, as well as fellow newcomer Megan Gail Coles. The six finalists were picked from a long list of nominees, and titles by two former Giller winners didn’t make the final cut — Andre Alexis’ Days by Moonlight and Atwood’s The Testaments, her blockbuster sequel to 1985′s The Handmaid’s Tale. While Reproduction marks his debut novel, Williams has been a rising star in poetry circles. His 2013 collection, Personals, was shortlisted for the Griffin Poetry Prize and the Robert Kroetsch Poetry Book Award. He also conquered short fiction with his collection, Not Anyone’s Anything, which won the Danuta Gleed Literary Award in 2012. Williams was the 2014-2015 writer-in-residence in the University of Calgary’s distinguished writers program, and has held numerous other fellowships and residencies. The Vancouver-based writer is currently a Griffin Poetry Prize trustee and associate professor of poetry in University of British Columbia’s creative writing program.

Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS Ian Williams smiles for the camera while holding his Giller Prize award at a gala ceremony in Toronto on Monday.