Meet The Identical Cline Twins, Who Perform Hockey Tricks Perfectly In Sync

You may have caught them on Ellen in February , twirling and tapping their sticks to Vanilla Ice as the audience watched, bewildered. The 13-year-old identical Cline twins from Waterloo, Ont. have an impressive command of choreographed hockey tricks — one that’s earned them more than 30K followers on Instagram (The ever-matching outfits don’t hurt, either).