8 Things Families Will Love From The New IKEA Catalogue

The 70th IKEA catalogue just came out, and it’s geared towards making our homes cosier than ever this year, as we continue to hunker down and wait for the pandemic to run its course.

The big themes this year include work-from-home solutions, nesting and planet-friendly materials ― because even though we’ve all got COVID-19 top of mind, climate change isn’t going anywhere.

We’ve scoured the IKEA 2021 catalogue for some of the most practical, beautiful and well-designed items in store this year for families. These are a few of our favourite things:

1. GUNRID air-purifying curtains, (also available in light grey), $39.99

With all the at-home time we’ve been, um, enjoying lately, it’s good to discover you can actually clean the air in your living space with the right pair of drapes. Here’s how it works, according to the IKEA website:

“GUNRID has a mineral-based surface treatment. When the ultraviolet light in daylight hits the fabric, the minerals capture the air pollutants and break them down into carbon dioxide and tiny water molecules.”

A great big elbow bump to germophobes everywhere ― this one’s for you!

IKEA Canada Your electricity bill won't take a hit with this natural air purification system.

Bamboo is already a sustainable material, and this lamp uses parts of the fast-growing plant that would otherwise be discarded, so it’s extra eco-friendly.

We love the soft glow and the cozy stay-home vibes this lightweight and relatively low-cost lighting brings to a room.

IKEA Canada This new IKEA lamp made with bamboo waste brings home the 'hygge.'

The rainbow has become a symbol of hope during the pandemic, and having one right inside the doorway is a joyful way to brighten up your life, when the outside world sometimes feels a little scary.

Good news for our weary planet: This doormat is made from hard-wearing and sustainable coir, a natural fibre extracted from the outer shell of coconuts.

IKEA Canada An eco-friendly and cheerful piece for your entranceway

4. LATTSALD penguin vase/carafe, set of two, $9.99

Do you need two new penguin vases? Not really. Will they make your life a little more fun right now? One-hundred-per cent yes!

This parent-and-kid set is a cute and relatively inexpensive splurge. Having them around will give you a happiness boost and maybe even prompt you to treat yourself to flowers, if we remain stuck indoors this winter.

IKEA Canada A cute reminder that life is beautiful

5. PLUTT hooks, set of three, $0.99

This self-adhesive trio is not new to this year’s catalogue, but it will definitely be put to a new use in homes, as the personalized place to hang one’s mask.

(Seriously, how many times have you run out the door only to have to run back in and scramble around to find a face covering?)

You can use an erasable coloured pencil (IKEA’s MALA) to customize these hooks with names or drawings. Their adhesive qualities even work in humid places like the bathroom.

IKEA Canada Self-adhesive, customizable and perfect for mask organization

6. PJATTERYD picture, Solar System, $39.99

Been fantasizing about finding a new planet for 2021?

Same!

This 100cm x 70cm print will delight your kids and fuel your fantasies.

IKEA Canada Mars? Venus? Anywhere but Earth.

if your kid likes to read (or distance learn) from the comfort of their bed, you might want to make sure they have decent lumbar and neck support.

This colourful dino cushion is made with recycled polyester, and is bolster-shaped and nice and firm, for comfort.

IKEA Canada An 80-cm-long cushion with Jurassic Park vibes

This colourful rug is handwoven and made of wool, so super cosy for playtime or story time on the living room floor. Since the pattern is as vibrant on both sides, the floor covering can be flipped over to maximize wear and reduce the frequency of cleanings.

Designed by rug weaver Nashaud Ali, the pattern draws on Rangoli, an Indian art form, and was inspired by a brightly coloured tile pattern on an actual house wall. The rugs are made at organized weaving centres in India and Bangladesh, where the craftspeople receive fair wages.

IKEA Canada Flatwoven and bright, this colour-pop rug is a joy-sparker.

Time to get cosy ... who knows when the Second Wave is coming.