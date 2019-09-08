In Defence Of Ikea Furniture

Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury via Getty Images "Wait, where did the Allen key go?"

Note: This is not sponsored content! Like every big company, Ikea has made its fair share of mistakes, including ones involving falling babies and bacteria-ridden marshmallows. This is simply one person’s opinion. There’s a very specific stage of adulthood that starts at different times for different people, depending on the particularities of their social group. For me it started in my late 20s, but maybe for people who settled down earlier, or for people with a lot of money, it starts earlier. Many people treat it like a milestone — it’s when they start talking about “outgrowing Ikea furniture.” I started hearing it mostly from friends who were on their fourth or fifth apartment, who had lived through a variety of places with leaky pipes and loose floorboards and — in one case — actual mushrooms growing out of the mould in the wall (the Toronto rental market is no joke). These were people who, against all odds and for quite a hefty price, had found decent places to live. They were homes that made them feel comfortable and settled, and that they hoped they’d never have to move out of in the foreseeable future. People who find themselves in that position generally become invested in their living space. They’ve spent enough time in places with mismatched chairs and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” posters peeling off the wall to really value a living space that’s comfortable and well put-together, with deliberate colour choices and solid furniture that won’t break apart. They’re fed up with having the same Billy bookcase or Havsta coffee table as everyone else, and as a way to assert their maturity, they wanted to spend thousands on a modern dresser from EQ3. And that’s the stage where they abandon Ikea, and the very idea of furniture basics.

Artyom Geodakyan via Getty Images As if this isn't a gorgeous living room!

On first glance, it’s a reasonable enough premise. Ikea is often associated with dorm rooms, with the least expensive option. It’s “starter” furniture. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that every piece of furniture from Ikea will fall apart quickly — or, more importantly, that everything needs to be replaced in order to fit into your adult life. Yes, of course it can feel like your life is progressing when you’re finally able to trade in particleboard for real wood, generic for bespoke, unvarnished for marble-topped. But, the forces of capitalism can easily convince you that everything inexpensive is devoid of worth, that something that served your needs when you were broke is suddenly incapable of serving your needs once you’re a little bit more comfortable. In fact, now more than ever, that’s an attitude we should start working against. The idea that we have to constantly replace everything we own is taking a significant toll on our planet. Last winter, Canadian researchers found that common habit of buying a smartphone every two years is releasing an explosion of carbon emissions that’s destroying the environment. And while I’m here, even the idea that Ikea furniture is “cheap” is unfounded. If it works — if the table stays upright, and the dresser holds your clothing — then what does it matter if it cost $400 or $4,000? Whatever people can and choose to spend money on should be enough.

Peter Cade via Getty Images Okay, maybe this sucks now, but it will definitely be worth it.