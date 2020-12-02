IKEA Wants You To Turn Your Gingerbread House Into A Höme

Ikea Canada IKEA Gingerbread Höme

Parents looking for extra indoor activities to do with the kids for the holidays need look no further than the IKEA catalogue.

In this year of government-mandated ‘nesting,’ you may already have done a refresh of the furniture and decorative items in your living space. Maybe that included grappling with the wordless instructions, the allen keys, and the multiple types of nuts and bolts that come with flatpack pieces from the world’s best-known Swedish home-decor giant.

And now you can do it all again ― only in gingerbread.

If your 2020 plans involve making a gingerbread house with your kids (They can’t take that away from us), you can now also bake and pipe gingerbread IKEA furniture classics to make it cosy.

Ikea The STRANDMON chair with its edible mini-me.

The popular LACK table, the MALM bed frame and the BILLY bookcase, among other familiar pieces, are all yours for the building in cookie form, thanks to a new offering from the Swedish furniture purveyors. The multi-step IKEA instructions are available online for download, because, you know, we all love those.

IKEA Canada Gingerbread Armchair IKEA instructions

You can print and use the templates, cutting round them with a knife or you can buy an IKEA gingerbread furniture kit with limited-edition cookie cutters for each piece.

Icing or a sugar-and-water glue are required to hold the pieces together and add decorative touches.

The end results are super cute (see below).

It’s a lot of extra work, for sure, but if ever there was a year to be extra, as you brighten up your place for the holidays, 2020 would be that year.

Go big or go höme!