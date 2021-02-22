12 Hacks Parents Will Love For IKEA's BEKVÄM Spice Rack

IKEA Canada With a little imagination, the BEKVÄM spice rack can be a lot more than a spice rack.

The BEKVÄM spice rack is a favourite among DIYers, because of its low price point, aesthetically appealing design and versatility. It’s not just great for wrangling little jars of turmeric and cinnamon bark, it can be re-purposed, embellished and even hung upside down for all kinds of storage, play and display uses.

IKEA Canada retails the aspen spice rack for just $6.99, and it’s easy to paint, stencil, paper or stain to fit in with an existing decor scheme. So if you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful project, get hacking!

Click through the slideshow below for 12 ideas on how to hack the BEKVÄM spice rack to keep things organized ― and beautiful ― in your family home.

