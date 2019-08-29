OTTAWA — Two companies have been forced to pay almost $450,000 after admitting they made illegal donations to the federal Liberals and Conservatives between 2004 and 2009.

A federal elections watchdog says a Groupe AXOR Inc. executive asked some employees and their families to make donations totalling $66,237, while also offering to reimburse them.

A similar scheme happened at Axor Experts-Conseils Inc., totalling $49,721 in donations.

