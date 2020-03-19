If you know cut fruit means “I love you” or have no worries about your family’s pantry running low thanks to a resident bargain hunter, the latest round of coronavirus-inspired comedy featuring immigrant moms will be very relatable.
Widespread social lockdown has led many kids of immigrants living with their parents, as well as those visiting their moms and dads, to work from home. It turns out, adding family to one’s professional or academic work can make the time spent together a lot spicer.
Just take Twitter users who are finding the funny side to their mom’s quirks, like their moms’ impeccable timing for offering a fresh snack.
In many cultures, cutting fruit is seen as a wordless expression of love; the sweet treat provides both nourishment and keeps cravings in check.
Based on an informal Twitter survey, it seems like many immigrant moms in Canada and the U.S. are taking the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic in stride. While some antics have made their second-generation offspring feel lovingly exasperated, their kids are nevertheless sharing the endearing moments between them online. Here are some reasons why immigrant moms have sparked joy during social isolation:
Mom’s supplies are apocalypse-ready
And if they’re running low on ingredients, they still make magic:
But even they aren’t immune to stay-at-home boredom
Moms make hilarious cameos on conference calls
They check up on their kids with love
Moms have meant the world to Canadians in self-isolation. After travelling abroad, sex and relationships expert Dr. Jess O’Reilly says she’s keeping herself indoors for two weeks. She came home from her trip to a kitchen teeming with fresh fruits, vegetables and homemade pastries, thanks to her Chinese-Jamaican mother and Italian stepdad.
“This is the norm, pandemic or not,” she wrote over Twitter. “Sharing food is a big part of our cultures!”
For better or worse, many can’t stay away from WhatsApp
Sometimes, there are disagreements
But they’re deeply missed when they’re not nearby
They pass on their habits to the next generation
