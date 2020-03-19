If you know cut fruit means “I love you” or have no worries about your family’s pantry running low thanks to a resident bargain hunter, the latest round of coronavirus-inspired comedy featuring immigrant moms will be very relatable.

Widespread social lockdown has led many kids of immigrants living with their parents, as well as those visiting their moms and dads, to work from home. It turns out, adding family to one’s professional or academic work can make the time spent together a lot spicer.

Just take Twitter users who are finding the funny side to their mom’s quirks, like their moms’ impeccable timing for offering a fresh snack.

sorry professor can we pause the zoom lecture my immigrant mother has cut me some fruit — n o o r (@noorknob) March 16, 2020

Immigrant moms love to cut you fruit and make you a beautiful fruit plate. And they are always the cream of the crop. https://t.co/uESU4JE4HP — Ally Cichon 🌻 (@allycic) March 17, 2020

"I thought you'd like a little snack so here's a halved avocado with a spoon in it and of course 2 entire mangos and half a pineapple" — Spookie dookie (@CatatonicBarb) March 17, 2020

my mom rrly is a saint. i dont say that enough or maybe i say it too often but the way shes going full immigrant mom on me now like she makes me tea and cuts me fruit im so grateful — 🌙lari (@EauLow) March 17, 2020

In many cultures, cutting fruit is seen as a wordless expression of love; the sweet treat provides both nourishment and keeps cravings in check.

Shoutout to all the immigrant moms cutting their kids some fruit while their college age child is on Zoom for their Econ 201 lecture. :3 y'all the real mvps https://t.co/uQM3bgHD6G — Aarthi Dee (@AarthiD) March 18, 2020

Based on an informal Twitter survey, it seems like many immigrant moms in Canada and the U.S. are taking the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic in stride. While some antics have made their second-generation offspring feel lovingly exasperated, their kids are nevertheless sharing the endearing moments between them online. Here are some reasons why immigrant moms have sparked joy during social isolation:

Mom’s supplies are apocalypse-ready

A few months ago, I told my mom she was being excessive when she bought an extra freezer to stock pile food "just in case" and yeah I feel like a dummy now. Immigrant moms have been training for this moment! — rahima (@rararahima) March 13, 2020

Indian mom's can finally cook the vegetables she has been hoarding in her 3 freezers for the last 10 years during this apocalyptic time. — just wash your hands (@suhighness) March 18, 2020

My mom was prescient when she bought 2 years worth of TP after a Walgreens closed. The best way to save money is to invest in commodities. Sometimes the survivalist immigrant mentality pays off in times of crisis. — Bo Ren (@Bosefina) March 14, 2020

And if they’re running low on ingredients, they still make magic:

Y'all here are freaking out about groceries and your North African moms made a year worth of food from a bag of semolina. — Khadija 🇩🇿 (@basickhadija) March 14, 2020

But even they aren’t immune to stay-at-home boredom

can somebody please tell my immigrant mom to relax pic.twitter.com/PzFdUDivXl — i praydalor my sodakeep (@AlmondTiddies) March 16, 2020

I called my mom up today and she was taking the time to clean out our upper upper cabinets bc she's incapable of being chill at home lmao she's threatened to paint the entire house — ninedoor (@becalmbee) March 17, 2020

Moms make hilarious cameos on conference calls

Working remotely from home in a Latino household doesn’t make sense because it’s always loud for no reason. And, your mom be like “siempre en la pinche computadora” acting like you don’t have work to do 🤣😂 — _MyGuyBryant (@CrazybmcMontoya) March 17, 2020

Work from home is not gonna work for Indian people... the conference calls will be interrupted by moms saying “5 whistle vandha udane cooker off panniru” all the time... — Shelly Bharathy (@TheHumanStitch) March 17, 2020

They check up on their kids with love

Moms have meant the world to Canadians in self-isolation. After travelling abroad, sex and relationships expert Dr. Jess O’Reilly says she’s keeping herself indoors for two weeks. She came home from her trip to a kitchen teeming with fresh fruits, vegetables and homemade pastries, thanks to her Chinese-Jamaican mother and Italian stepdad.

“This is the norm, pandemic or not,” she wrote over Twitter. “Sharing food is a big part of our cultures!”

For better or worse, many can’t stay away from WhatsApp

African moms every 3 hours, getting on WhatsApp to update their children and loved ones on rising global Coronavirus death rates, conspiracies and the need to accept God before it is too late. pic.twitter.com/b6GAkyZnjt — Agbor Charles Eno (@aggbor) March 15, 2020

I sent a bunch of social distancing graphics to all my WhatsApp group chats that have immigrant parents in them and my mom reposted a bunch of them to her WhatsApp story and said she’d start telling her friends to stay home 😢 I love her 🥺😭🤧 — Amal (@bint_shattat) March 16, 2020

Sometimes, there are disagreements

Shoutout to those fighting with their elderly immigrant parents to STAY HOME while they are terrified of not going to work out of fear of losing their health insurance.



And please don’t tell my mom I called her “elderly” I don’t need a chancleta thrown at me. 🥺 — 𝕵𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖎𝖈𝖆 𝕸𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖊 𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖎𝖆 (@JessMarieGarcia) March 16, 2020

But they’re deeply missed when they’re not nearby

First-gen Latinx PhD candidate here.



Was chatting with Mom about possible cancellation of commencement ceremony.



Me (in Spanish): I'm bummed cuz I wanted to share that moment with you.



Mom: Mijo, I was with you every step of the way. One day doesn't define the journey



😭 — Daniel Pimentel (@xrprof) March 16, 2020

They pass on their habits to the next generation

Oh no. I am the child of about immigrant. Look what I made for my own child. Epigenetics are real. pic.twitter.com/7o9QqOrjed — Carina (@jet_set) March 17, 2020

Every time I open the hallway medicine cabinet I unconsciously apply vaporub to myself and whatever passing child is near which is to say I am in fact that immigrant mom — Dujie Tahat (@DujieTahat) March 15, 2020