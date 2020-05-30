Sablin via Getty Images

MONTREAL ― Canada will miss its immigration targets by a wide margin this year, and potentially in future years, a disruption that “will reverberate across the economy,” Royal Bank of Canada has warned in a new report. The federal government had set a record-high target of 350,000 new permanent residents for 2020, up from 341,000 last year, also a record high. But restrictions on travel meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 have “for all intents and purposes shut down immigration,” RBC senior economist Andrew Agopsowicz wrote. If the current restrictions stay in place through the summer, the country will fall short of its target by 170,000 people, he predicted. Watch: Toronto immigrants are making less today than in 1980. Story continues below.

Among the “potential casualties,” Agopsowicz wrote, are industries with labour shortages, the rental and housing markets in urban areas, universities and deficit-laden governments. “Canada will need a younger and growing population to maintain growth and support the unprecedented expansion of the fiscal deficit that came in response to the crisis,” he wrote. Without immigration, Canada in recent years would have looked a lot like Japan in the 1990s, the RBC economist argued. That country has struggled with a moribund economy for decades due to a rapidly aging population, running up the developed world’s largest public debt. A squeeze on the housing market Agopsowicz noted that the country’s three largest metro areas ― Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver ― would see shrinking populations today were it not for immigrants. That’s because young adults are leaving these cities primarily due to rising housing costs. “A slowdown in immigrant-related demand for homes could squeeze the rental and housing markets,” Agopsowicz wrote. That’s what Capital Economics is predicting. It expects Canadian house prices to fall a relatively mild 5 per cent in the crisis, but then stay down “for years” because of reduced immigration.

Trouble on the farm Canada’s agricultural industry is facing serious pressures due to a lack of temporary foreign workers. Although TFWs were exempted from the travel ban, the number of arrivals was down 35 per cent in March, and down 45 per cent for agricultural workers, the RBC report stated. One reason for the drop could be that arriving workers have to self-quarantine for 14 days, which might make it less lucrative to come to Canada, Agopsowicz suggested ― even more so if those workers have to self-quarantine again when they get home. “The agriculture industry already struggles with labour shortages — so additional frictions on this front (are) definitely worrisome,” he said in an email to HuffPost Canada.

The federal government will need to think carefully over the next little bit how to adapt our immigration system to again start allowing immigrants to flow into Canada. Andrew Agopsowicz, senior economist, RBC