TORONTO — At age 86, diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and prone to falls, John Bedborough would seem to be at the front of the line amid high-risk Canadians prioritized for a COVID-19 vaccine.

But it’s those frailties that make it unlikely he’ll be able to visit a mass vaccination site, doctor’s office, pharmacy, or any other locale expected to administer doses when Ontario begins its community rollout mid-March, says his daughter, Diane Tamblyn.

The Peterborough, Ont. woman is among a chorus of seniors and caregivers who are pushing for in-home inoculations lest thousands of vulnerable Canadians be left behind.

Some geriatricians are also dismissing the suggestion that unique storage and handling requirements prevent home-based deployment of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, both often described as delicate and tricky to transport. On Friday, Health Canada announced the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Tamblyn says she’s heard nothing about how thousands of housebound seniors like her dad will be protected, noting they are still exposed to possible infection through visiting caregivers and relatives, and highly susceptible to complications.

“Why wouldn’t we take it to them?”

“If we don’t go to people that are very frail and elderly, how the heck do we expect them to get to these vaccination centres?” says Tamblyn.

“We send the vaccinations into the nursing homes and retirement homes. What would make somebody 85, living on their own that’s housebound (different)? Why wouldn’t we take it to them?”

Specific details about where and how Ontario will administer shots were absent when retired Gen. Rick Hillier outlined the rollout earlier this week, but he insisted the evolving plan would include a variety of venues and that seniors would mostly likely be vaccinated in their own neighbourhood.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube seemed to dismiss the prospect of in-home vaccinations outright when he detailed that province’s plans earlier this week, citing precise cold-storage and handling requirements.

Doctors see potential

But that doesn’t mean at-home inoculations can’t occur, counters Ottawa physician Dr. Alykhan Abdulla, who says thawed vaccines can survive six hours — plenty of time for a paper-route style delivery to housebound seniors in the same neighbourhood.

Abdulla says he’s already reached out to colleagues who are also confident door-to-door inoculation is possible.

“We don’t know when but I can tell you frankly, that it will happen,” says Abdulla, who’s identified about 36 of his own patients he plans to visit personally.

“I have a list of doctors in the province of Ontario, over 4,000 doctors that are willing to do this work, that are willing to drive to people’s homes. They’re willing to look after people wherever they are.”