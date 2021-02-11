kentoh via Getty Images

The “Canadian dream” ― the ideal of improving your material well-being and giving your children a shot at a better life than you had ― is becoming harder to achieve, and the COVID-19 economic crisis could make things worse, new research suggests. Canada hasn’t exactly developed a caste system just yet, but a new study from Statistics Canada shows it’s increasingly difficult to move up the economic ladder. StatCan looked at the tax records of five “cohorts” of Canadians born between 1963 and 1982. They found that a person born in 1982 to parents in the bottom fifth of earners is 22 per cent more likely to stay at the bottom than someone born 19 years earlier, in 1963. They are also 8 per cent less likely to make it to the top fifth of earners than their predecessors. Watch: Pandemic widens gap between rich and poor. Story continues below.

Meanwhile, a person born in 1982 to parents in the top fifth of earners is 13 per cent less likely to fall into the bottom fifth of earners as someone born in 1963, and equally likely to stay in the top fifth. Simply put, it’s getting harder to get richer in Canada, and slightly easier to stay well-off if you were born that way. StatCan notes that this has taken place at the same time as an overall increase in income inequality, and the correlation between the two is so strong it’s unlikely to be a coincidence. The agency released a chart of Canada’s “Great Gatsby Curve,” showing the correlation between a person’s income and their parent’s income. It shows people in more recent age cohorts have incomes that are more closely linked to their parents’ incomes. Canada’s ‘Great Gatsby Curve’

Statistics Canada The "Great Gatsby Curve" shows the relationship between parents' incomes and those of their children. The higher the point, the more correlation. Canadians are seeing a consistently growing correlation between their incomes and their parents'.

“Inequality is rising across all G7 countries ― not just between young and old, between generations, but between high skilled and low-skilled (workers),” said Sohaib Shahid, a senior economist at TD Bank. Though he says there are many potential reasons for the growing gaps in advanced economies, one he highlights is central banks’ practice in recent years of buying up assets during economic crises. This drives up the prices of stocks, real estate and other assets, widening the gap between those who own these things and those who don’t, Shahid said.