01/25/2020 14:51 EST

Canada’s Fastest Growing Jobs In 2020, According To Indeed

There are work opportunities out there if you know where to look.

Finding a job can be challenging, especially if you’re looking for one in a crowded field.

But experts say there are plenty of opportunities out there. In fact, Canada is currently experiencing a skilled labour shortage and some job opportunities are going unfilled.

Careers website Indeed says there are some roles across a variety of industries that are in high demand for 2020. Try boosting your job prospects by looking for a role in one of these up and coming professions.

Watch the video above to see some of the most promising job opportunities this year in Canada. 

