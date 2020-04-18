Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller speaks at a press conference on COVID-19 in Ottawa, on March 25, 2020.

OTTAWA — The federal government will provide $306 million in funding to help small and medium-sized Indigenous businesses suffering the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will allow for short-term, interest-free loans and non-repayable contributions through Aboriginal financial institutions, which offer financing and business support services to First Nations, Inuit, and Metis businesses.

The money will be administered by the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the money will help thousands of businesses bridge to better times, including many that are owned and run by Indigenous women.

“These businesses employ people right across the country in small communities and big cities alike. They create good jobs in a whole range of sectors so when we support them, we’re supporting families and workers too,” Trudeau said.