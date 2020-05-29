Adrian Wyld/CP Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller speaks at a news conference in Ottawa on May 21, 2020.

OTTAWA — Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says the federal government will spend another $650 million to help Indigenous communities cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of this, $285 million is new funding to support rapid public health responses in Indigenous communities when faced with an oubreak of the virus.

This money is in addition to $305 million previously promised to help First Nations reserves, and Inuit and Metis communities, with supplies, medical care and facilities that allow for physical distancing.

