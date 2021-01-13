Feds Announce $1.2B More For Indigenous Communities To Help Fight COVID-19

The Canadian Press Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services holds a news conference to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Wednesday.

That includes another $380 million for the Indigenous communities support fund to help First Nations deal with COVID-19, including providing support for elders, addressing food insecurity and supporting initiatives to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

OTTAWA — Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says Ottawa will spend $1.2 billion in new funding to help Indigenous communities keep fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Press Valerie Gideon, Associate Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, left to right, Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services and Dr. Tom Wong, Chief Medical Officer of Public Health, hold a news conference to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Wednesday.

It also includes $630 million for Indigenous communities to hire more staff, buy personal protective equipment and adapt existing facilities to deal with the pandemic.

Miller says $186 million will go to providing more home-care services to protect elders and other vulnerable community members.

There are 4,384 active COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities on reserve and a total of 11,502 confirmed cases since March.

The government has announced more than $4.2 billion in COVID-19 support to Indigenous communities and organizations since the beginning of the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Also on HuffPost: