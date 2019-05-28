George Rose/Getty Images New citizens swear their allegiance to Canada during a citizenship ceremony in Vancouver on July 1, 2016. A new bill proposed by the Liberals aims to change the words of Canada's oath of citizenship.

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen has introduced a bill that would change Canada’s oath of citizenship to include a reference to the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The federal Liberal government says the proposal demonstrates its commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and a renewed relationship based on the recognition of rights, respect and co-operation.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says the change demonstrates to all Canadians, including the country’s newest citizens, that Indigenous and treaty rights are an essential part of the country’s character.