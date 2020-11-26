Chip East / Reuters David Thomson, chairman of Thomson Reuters, speaks with journalists at Thomson Reuters Headquarters in New York, March 5, 2014. The Thomson family, estimated to be Canada's richest, has seen its wealth grow by more than $10 billion since April, according to a new report.

The idea that Canada’s economic inequality problem isn’t as bad as the U.S.’s is a “convenient fiction,” says a new report calling for a wealth tax on multi-millionaires. Canada’s richest one per cent have seen their share of the country’s wealth grow while all other groups have seen theirs shrink, said the report from Canadians for Tax Fairness, released Thursday. It found that the number of billionaires in Canada, and the wealth they hold, doubled between 2010 and 2019. Citing several previously published studies, the CTF report found that Canada’s 100 richest people hold as much wealth as the 12 million poorest. Watch: Elon Musk becomes world’s second-richest person. Story continues below.

The top one per cent have seen their share of income rise to 26 per cent, from 17.9 per cent a decade ago, while the poorest half of Canadians have seen their share of income shrink to 4.7 per cent in that time, from 5.9 per cent. “There’s a convenient fiction perpetuated that Canada hasn’t experienced the great extreme inequalities of wealth at the top end that the United States has,” the report said. “It’s true that our wealthiest don’t have fortunes at the same level as Jeff Bezos or Warren Buffett, but the number of Canadian billionaires has increased at a far faster rate than the number of American billionaires and their total wealth has also increased at a much faster rate.”

Canadians for Tax Fairness

The report found Canada’s 44 wealthiest people, all billionaires, grew their wealth by a total of $53 billion between April and October of this year. A fifth of that boost in wealth went into the hands of Canada’s richest family, the family of David Thomson, heirs to the Thomson Reuters media empire, who saw their estimated net worth rise by $10.4 billion in that time, to $52.5 billion. However, the report’s estimates may be overestimating the trend a bit, as they compare billionaires’ wealth just after the major stock market crash this spring to their wealth six months later, when stock markets had recovered. Still, there’s little doubt the world’s rich are largely better off today than before the pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average stock index is about 6 per cent higher than it was a year ago, having hit record highs earlier this week, and real estate prices have soared in numerous countries, including Canada, with the strongest gains at the higher end of the market.