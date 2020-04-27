BALTIMORE ― Against all odds, Thomas Piketty pocketed a small fortune from the publication of a weighty book about the perils of economic inequality and the necessity of wealth taxes. The money he earned from his 2014 international bestseller, “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” he says, only reinforced the French economist’s discomfort with the concentration of wealth among a privileged few. Piketty said he paid a 60 per cent tax on his book earnings and spent only a fraction of it to upgrade his lifestyle. The rest he parked in a bank account ― waiting, he says, for a political transformation that would lead France to impose a 90 per cent wealth tax on highly affluent people like himself. “I am already incredibly lucky,″ he said in a recent video-conference interview from his elegantly white-walled Parisian apartment. “I have enough.″

MATTHIEU ALEXANDRE via Getty Images French economist Thomas Piketty delivers a speech as he takes part to a meeting of the Left Parties and green party representatives prior to organise primary elections on February 3, 2016 in Paris. / AFP / MATTHIEU ALEXANDRE (Photo credit should read MATTHIEU ALEXANDRE/AFP via Getty Images)

Piketty’s research has helped define a debate about the consequences of concentrating so much money and property among so few. His warnings have arrived at a coincidental moment: The coronavirus has suddenly exposed, in real time, the human impact of the seemingly abstract data and charts his research produced. Now, Piketty is out with a new book, a manifesto for political change called “Capital and Ideology” that was published last month in the United States. Tipping the scales at over 1,100 pages, it argues that any nation’s degree of inequality derives directly from political decisions ― decisions that can be reversed if governments have the will to do so. It follows the release late last year of a documentary film that was inspired by Piketty’s previous book. With stunning speed, the viral outbreak has inflicted disproportionate suffering on poorer communities. Even in affluent nations, a majority of households have become suddenly vulnerable as layoffs mount and savings are drained. All of that is intensifying political pressures as the disease increasingly exposes the scope of inequality from the United States to Italy to West Africa. “This is a crisis that illustrates a virulent inequality,” Piketty warns.

This difference would have been less pronounced if the U.S. had universal health care. Jose Scheinkman, economist, Columbia University.

Delivery workers on bicycles around Paris, he notes, are risking their lives because they need money. Millions of migrant workers in India have been left homeless as that nation’s businesses have shuttered. A central question for Piketty is whether the crisis will prove to be a catalyst that drives policy changes ― from paid sick leave to government-provided health care to a reordering of the tax code ― that might narrow the wealth gap. Or not. Economists, including those recently surveyed by the University of Chicago, warn that the outbreak will worsen already high levels of inequality in the United States. Even accounting for $2 trillion-plus in government aid, 84 per cent of the economists surveyed said that low-income workers would suffer a bigger hit to their incomes than more affluent people would.