Health Agency Issues Warning After Broken Seals Reported On Infant Formula

EDMONTON — The federal food safety watchdog is advising consumers to use caution with infant formula products due to potential product substitution or tampering following reports from a Walmart store in southeast Edmonton.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the reports say products have been found where the tamper-proof seals had been broken and the product inside the containers had been substituted.

“There have been no illnesses associated with these complaints,” the CFIA said in a consumer advisory Wednesday night. “Infant formula products have been found where the tamper-proof seals had been broken and the product inside the containers had been substituted.”

The affected products have not been identified by the CFIA.