Getting Through The Holidays After Baby Loss

Losing a baby is devastating, and the grief is intensified for expectant parents and their loved ones at this time of year. During the holidays, the focus is on family togetherness, and there are expectations around being joyful and creating a festive atmosphere, particularly if there are other children in the home.

In her recent New York Times op-ed, in which she shared her personal experience of pregnancy loss, Meghan Markle wrote, “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.” The fact is, one in four pregnancies ends in loss, and it’s important to know that however isolated you feel right now, you are not alone.

The team at Sunnybrook Health Science Centre, in Toronto, has put together a list of recommendations to guide grieving parents at this time. In the video above, you’ll find valuable tips to help you get through the holidays and honour your child, as well as your feelings of grief and loss.