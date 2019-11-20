Anatoli Igolkin via Getty Images A condo complex in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood. The city has seen among the fastest spikes in rental rates in the country, according to Statistics Canada.

MONTREAL ― Canadian inflation is steady and close to the 2-per-cent mark policymakers want, but while the cost of gasoline has fallen sharply, the cost of shelter has been hitting uncomfortable highs. Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday that the average cost of rental accommodation nationwide was 3.6 per cent higher in October than it was a year earlier. "That's the fastest annual increase in rental fees since 1991," Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter wrote in a client note.

Renters aren’t the only ones feeling the pressure these days. Mortgage interest payments were the largest contributor to the rise in consumer prices this month, CIBC economist Royce Mendes noted. Home loan interest payments rose 7 per cent in the 12 months leading up to October, helping to explain a spike in the number of consumers going bust over that time, but Mendes sees some relief on the horizon thanks to falling interest rates earlier this year. “There should be a slight offset coming from mortgage interest costs,” he wrote in a client note.

HuffPost/Statistics Canada Statistics Canada's rental accommodation price index shows that Canada's largest metro areas ― Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver ― have seen the largest increases in rents, while rents have fallen in Saskatoon and many cities in Eastern Canada.