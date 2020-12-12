Former Inmate Alleges Newfoundland Prison Guard Did Dental Work On Him

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A former inmate of a Newfoundland and Labrador jail is suing the province, a dentist and two correctional officers after a guard allegedly performed a dental procedure on him while he was sedated.

The lawsuit says the incident happened while the former inmate was receiving authorized dental surgery from a licensed surgeon, and it alleges that the surgeon allowed one of the officers to take part while the other officer filmed it.

A statement of claim filed in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court by St. John’s lawyer Bob Buckingham on Dec. 4 says plaintiff Blair Anthony Harris was an inmate at the Bishop’s Falls Correctional Centre for men in central Newfoundland when he was taken on Oct. 16 to a dental clinic in Gander, N.L., for major surgery.

The claim says dental surgeon Dr. Louis Bourget performed the surgery and alleges that he allowed Ron McDonald, one of the two guards with Harris, to perform a procedure while Harris was sedated. Roy Goodyear, the other guard, is alleged to have filmed the surgery and later to have shown the video to correctional centre staff.

‘A bizarre and strange case’

Harris is suing Bourget, Bourget’s dental company, the province, McDonald and Goodyear, as well as the dental company that owns Gander Family Dental, where the surgery is alleged to have happened. It does not specify at this point the damages being sought.

“In this province . . . we’ve had issues with respect to abuse of inmates at the correctional facilities. And a case has never been tested as to whether there’s a positive duty on the part of corrections officers to step in and stop a fellow officer from harming someone,” Buckingham said in an interview this week.

“So we want this to go to court to test, in this province, whether there’s a positive duty on a guard to step in and stop a harm.”

Buckingham admits the case is unusual. “But hopefully it’s a bizarre and strange case that’s going to make good law in this province,” he said.

Neither he nor his client has seen the alleged video in question, he said.

According to the claim, Harris remembers waking up from the surgery with a bump on his head and a bruise on his cheek, but he wasn’t aware anything was amiss until he was approached a month later by the jail’s assistant superintendent and the province’s superintendent of prisons. They told him someone reported the video to management and they had obtained it, according to the claim.

The claim says that the next day, Harris was told the two guards had been “terminated from their employment” by the province.