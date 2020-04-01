Adrian Wyld/CP Public Safety Minister Bill Blair answers questions during a special sitting of Parliament in the House of Commons on March 25, 2020.

OTTAWA — Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has asked the federal prison service and the parole board to look at early release for some offenders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 behind bars. The government is committed to protecting inmates, correctional staff and the public given the unique risks the virus poses for prisons, said Mary-Liz Power, a spokeswoman for the minister. “This pandemic continues to evolve and we have been clear that our response will as well,” she said Tuesday in a statement. “Minister Blair has asked both the commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada and the chair of the Parole Board of Canada to determine whether there are measures that could be taken to facilitate early release for certain offenders.”

The Correctional Service is working closely with the Parole Board “to examine all options with respect to the safe release of offenders into the community,” said Martine Rondeau, a spokeswoman for the prison service. Under the law, decisions on the conditional release of inmates lie with the Parole Board, she noted. The Correctional Service is conducting an analysis of the offender population to be in a position to make evidence-based recommendations, Rondeau added. The Parole Board welcomed the minister’s direction and said it was working closely with officials from the Correctional Service and Public Safety “to ensure a broad number of options are considered to safely release offenders into the community in response to the COVID-19 situation.” Spokeswoman Iulia Pescarus Popa added that the board continues to review parole applications from offenders based on the specific circumstances of each case. The prison service said Monday two inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at Port-Cartier Institution, a maximum-security facility in Quebec — the first confirmed cases involving prisoners in a federal institution. Watch: Blair explains federal policy on asylum-seekers