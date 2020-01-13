TORONTO ― A national association of insolvency and restructuring professionals expects personal insolvencies will grow in 2020 after the rate of filings increased 8.9 per cent in November over the same 12-month period the previous year.

The Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals says the number of people struggling with debt in November is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

