Blair Gable / Reuters Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz looks on next to Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins during a news conference in Ottawa, Jan. 22, 2020.

OTTAWA ― The Bank of Canada is cutting its key interest rate target by half a percentage point, dropping it to 1.25 per cent in response to the economic shock from the novel coronavirus outbreak. The central bank said Wednesday that it cut its target for the overnight rate because COVID-19, as the virus is named, was "a material negative shock" to this country's economic outlook. In January, the central bank said the global economy was showing signs of stabilizing, but governor Stephen Poloz opened the door to a possible interest rate cut if weakness in the economy was more persistent than expected.

In a statement Wednesday, the Bank of Canada said it is becoming clear the Canadian economy won’t grow as much as previously forecasted for the first quarter of this year. The central bank pointed to disrupted supply chains and rattled business and consumer confidence as well as rail line blockades, job action by Ontario teachers and harsh winter weather. The statement also said the central bank may further adjust its key rate if the situation calls for it. “In light of all these developments, the outlook is clearly weaker now than it was in January,” the statement said. “As the situation evolves, governing council stands ready to adjust monetary policy further if required to support economic growth and keep inflation on target.”