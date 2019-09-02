selensergen via Getty Images

MONTREAL ― These are strange times in the world of finance. The markets are spooked, with investors worried about the U.S.-China trade war, excessive debt levels and possibly overpriced stocks. And when the markets panic ― long story short ― interest rates come down. Today, much of the world is seeing record low interest rates, and in Canada we are just off record lows. A 10-year Government of Canada bond paid out an abysmal 1.16 per cent on the last trading day of August. Watch: Tips for growing savings on a low income. Story continues below.

And rates could still drop further. In Europe, many government bonds are now trading at a negative interest rate. But what does this mean for ordinary Canadians who aren’t obsessed with bond markets? Maybe more than you’d think. In a report issued Friday, Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic laid out what this age of record-low rates means “for Main Street.” Here are five ways Canadians’ lives are changing in the age of low interest rates. More spending room to buy a house … until prices rise Canadian mortgage rates have come down by a full percentage point since the end of last year, and that means more purchasing power for homebuyers, or more cash in their pockets. Kavcic estimates that someone buying a $750,000 house with 20 per cent down can afford $70,000 more for a house with the new lower rates ― or end up with $300 more in their bank account at the end of the month.

But in a tight housing market ― like the ones we see today in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and even Charlottetown ― that money will likely get sucked up by home sellers, in the form of higher prices. “What you would expect to see is that it gets capitalized in the housing market. All of a sudden that offer for $700,000 becomes $770,000,” Kavcic told HuffPost Canada in a phone interview. Working longer, or saving more, to retire When interest rates come down, people’s retirement savings grow more slowly. “If you’re looking at a certain level of savings, either you’ve got to put more money in and compensate for that (with less spending) or you’re not going to hit that number, and you need to trade that off with more work,” Kavcic said.

If anybody’s waiting to return to that world (of high returns) ... we might not go back there. Robert Kavcic, BMO Capital Markets