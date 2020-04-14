The Chatham, Ont.-based business says independent ISPs already pay inflated fees to the big Canadian telecommunications companies, but the pressures of COVID-19 have made those costs impossible to deal with.

CHATHAM, Ont. ― TekSavvy Solutions Inc. is calling on the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to ease rates for independent internet service providers facing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TekSavvy has previously argued these rates should be lower and has appealed to its customers to urge the CRTC to act, as well as seeking a Competition Bureau investigation.

It says independent ISPs should not be hampered in providing internet service during the pandemic.

The company worries that if the CRTC doesn’t step in, its larger competitors may land advantages to their retail services through the uneven application of stricter COVID-19 procedures.

TekSavvy has more than 300,000 customers across Canada.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2020.