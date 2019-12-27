Kelly Fraser, Inuk Singer Behind Viral Rihanna Cover, Dead At 26

Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS Kelly Fraser is seen here on the red carpet at the Juno Awards in Vancouver on March, 25, 2018. The pop musician previously went viral with her cover of Rihanna's "Diamonds."

TORONTO — Inuk singer Kelly Fraser, whose popular YouTube cover of Rihanna helped inspire a Juno-nominated career of songwriting and activism, has died at 26.

The pop musician, who was living in Winnipeg, died earlier this week, according to friends. The cause of her death has not been revealed.

Fraser, who was raised in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, picked up a guitar at 11 and formed her first band four years later.