HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Casper

When was the last time you got a solid night of good sleep? We’re inundated with so much news daily that, come nighttime, we find it hard to just let go of the day and rest. It doesn’t help if we don’t have the right tools to do that.

Enter Casper.

Casper is known for making premium, well-designed mattresses that offer the kind of cooling and support you need for a healthy sleep. They apply that same thoughtfulness to their entire product range, from pillows, to bedding, to blankets, and more, so you know you’re getting the best quality in all your sleep products.

The team behind Casper operates on high environmental standards. Every mattress cover is made with recycled materials and each layer is CertiPUR-US® certified. They’re also offering deep discounts for healthcare professionals and donating thousands of sleep products to those in need.

Casper has a sitewide Canada Day Sale that runs until July 6th, so if you’ve been looking for the right time to upgrade your nighttime, this is it!

The Mattress

Casper The Original Mattress

One of the best pieces of advice we ever got is: Invest in a good mattress. Cheap mattresses might be more tempting upfront, but in the long run they’ll do a number on your neck, back, and hips. Casper’s line of mattresses are designed to give you the right kind of support in the right places, so you’ll never wake up on the wrong side of the bed again.

The Pillows

Casper Original Casper Pillow

These pillows won’t get sad and deflated just a few months after owning them. They are designed to adapt to whatever sleeping position you prefer while still ensuring your neck is getting the attention it needs.

The Sheets

Casper Weightless Cotton Sheets

These sheets are light and breathable for a feathery softness that feels barely there. You’ve earned these babies. If you’re looking to upgrade your duvet cover as well, check out the Airy Linen collection which is 30% off!

Weighted Blanket

Casper Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets have become quite trendy for their stress-reducing abilities. They are meant to simulate the gentle feeling of a hug around your entire body to soothe your feelings. If you find yourself restlessly tossing and turning every night, this might be a good solution for you.

Dog Bed

Casper Dog Bed

Your furry friend deserves a comfortable pad to rest their paws. Engineered by the same team behind the Casper mattress, this durable dog bed is a perfect sleep environment designed around dog behavior.

Glow Light

Casper Glow Light

Light plays such a big role in our ability to wake up and fall asleep. The Glow Light is self-dimming to gently lull you to sleep and gently pull you out of it on a schedule you set. You can also manually increase its glow by twisting it, or give it a quick shake to light up so you can easily find your way to a midnight cup of water (or snack).

The Nightstand

Casper Nightstand