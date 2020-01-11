Iran Military Blames 'Human Error' For Accidental Hit On Ukrainian Plane

OTTAWA - Iran state TV, citing the military, says the country “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian jetliner because of human error. The report out of Tehran contradicts a statement from Iran earlier Friday that strongly denied any responsibility for downing Flight 752, and instead blamed it on a fire in the Boeing 737-800′s engine. The crash Wednesday claimed the lives of 176 people, including 138 who the federal government says were bound for Canada.

In such a condition, because of human error and in a unintentional way, the flight was hit. Iran military statement

A military statement carried by state media said the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after it turned toward a “sensitive military centre” of the Revolutionary Guard. The military was at its “highest level of readiness,” it said, amid the heightened tensions with the United States. “In such a condition, because of human error and in a unintentional way, the flight was hit,” the statement said. It apologized for the disaster and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent future tragedies. It also said those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted. Acknowledgement of responsibility likely to inflame public sentiment The plane was shot down, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad. No one was wounded in the attack on the bases. Iran’s acknowledgement of responsibility for the crash was likely to inflame public sentiment against authorities after Iranians had rallied around their leaders in the wake of Soleimani’s killing. The general was seen as a national icon, and hundreds of thousands of Iranians had turned out for funeral processions across the country. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said the number of Canadian citizens believed to have been aboard the plane is 57 — not 63 as initially provided by Ukrainian authorities. Global Affairs Canada officials in Ottawa were not immediately available for comment on the Iran state TV report.

DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, speaks as Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, centre, and Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance, right, listen during a news conference Jan. 9, 2020 in Ottawa.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said multiple intelligence sources had indicated the plane was downed by an Iranian missile, possibly by accident — an assessment that has been echoed by Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australia’s Scott Morrison. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo became the highest-level American official to pin blame on Iran when he made similar comments Friday. The Canadian government is leading a group of nations that lost citizens in the Tehran plane crash to advocate with “one single voice,” Champagne said. The government is also creating a task force of top public servants to make sure Canadian families affected by the crash get the support and information they need, Champagne added. The measures follow private conversations in Toronto between Trudeau and the families of victims who died.

The Canadian Press has independently confirmed at least 74 victims with ties to Canada, many of them students at Canadian universities. The Tehran-Kyiv route has been an inexpensive first leg of a trip from Iran to Canada. The dead also included citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan and Germany. The new International Co-ordination and Response Group includes those countries with the exception of Iran and Germany, and Champagne indicated it will focus on sharing information and pressuring Iran to conduct a thorough investigation of the crash. “Transparency is what the international community is looking for now,” Champagne said, adding: “The world is watching what the Iranian government is doing now.”

Social Media / Reuters General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020 is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

Flight 752 went down shortly after Iran launched the missile strikes against the two bases, including one in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil where Canadian special-forces soldiers have been operating for the past five years. The attack, which did not cause any casualties, was in response to a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, that killed Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week. Iran official asks U.S., Canada to “show their findings to the world” Earlier Friday, the head of Iran’s national aviation department, Ali Abedzadeh, told a news conference that “what is obvious for us, and what we can say with certainty, is that no missile hit the plane” If the U.S. and Canada are sure, he added, they should “show their findings to the world.” While Western countries may hesitate to share information on such a strike because it comes from highly classified sources, videos verified by The Associated Press appear to show the final seconds of the ill-fated airliner’s flight. In one video, a fast-moving light can be seen through trees as someone films from the ground. The light appears to be the burning plane, which plummets to the earth as a huge fireball illuminates the landscape.

Over the course of the next few days, we will see if they are genuine. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on whether Iran would try to evade responsibility

Iran has invited Ukraine, Canada, France and Boeing, which built the jetliner, to participate in the investigation into the cause of the crash. The Transportation Safety Board issued a statement Friday saying two investigators were preparing to make their way to the area. “However, the full extent of the TSB’s role in this investigation — including the degree of site access and the type of work to be carried out once at the site or elsewhere — is still being determined,” it added. Iran is already facing questions about its investigation. Some of those questions revolved around allegations much of the debris at the crash scene had already been cleared and that the site had not been secured, while others focused on whether Iran would try to evade responsibility if one of its missiles did indeed shoot down the plane. Asked about those fears, Champagne said: “Over the course of the next few days, we will see if they are genuine.”

The foreign minister added that the immediate priority is getting Canadian officials into the country as Iran has so far only issued two visas. Global Affairs Canada has deployed a team to identify victims’ remains but its members were waiting in Turkey when he spoke. ``Obviously it starts with the visas because until and unless we can have our people physically on the ground, at the site, at the meeting, we are obviously not in a position to have all the influence we want,″ Champagne said. “So we have been stressing to the Iranian government to issue these visas as quickly as possible.” Iranian authorities said Friday they had recovered the black-box flight recorders from the plane.

Creative Touch Imaging Ltd/NurPhoto via Getty Images A memorial is seen during a candlelight vigil at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto on Jan. 9, 2020 for the victims of the Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752.