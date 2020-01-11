POLITICS
01/11/2020 13:44 EST | Updated 26 minutes ago

Iran Must Take Full Responsibility For Plane Crash, Trudeau Says

The prime minister says he's "outraged" over the crash.

  • The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Iran must take full responsibility for mistakenly shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing all 176 civilians on board, including 57 Canadians.

Trudeau says he is “outraged” and “furious” over the crash.

He says accountability must include a creditable investigation and compensation for the families of the dead.

Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Justin Trudeau holds a news conference updating the Iran plane crash in Ottawa on Jan. 9, 2020. 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has acknowledged that an Iranian missile mistakenly took down the plane.

The admission came a day after Iran denied claims that Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down.

Trudeau, who spoke with Rouhani by phone, says the admission is a good first step, but many more steps must be taken. 

RELATED

  • The Canadian Press
MORE: politics National transport defence disaster