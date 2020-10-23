Police have identified the man found dead in a Markham, Ont. home on Wednesday as Mehdi Amin, an Iranian dissident and activist.

York Regional police, who are investigating the death as a homicide, say they were called to the residence after 2 p.m. on Wednesday to respond to a report of a deceased man inside. They later identified the victim as 58-year-old Amin.

Amin had attended protests against the Iranian regime, according to Global News, and helped organize a Toronto demonstration in support of the U.S. killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

One of his friends told Global that Amin fled Iran around 20 years ago. His death should be investigated by the RCMP and police should look at whether it was linked to his activism, she said.

Amin was a former board member of the Iranian Canadian Congress, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page. It said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death.