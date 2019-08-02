IRVINE, Alta. — Residents near a small community in southeastern Alberta have been told to evacuate the area as a precaution after part of a Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed.

The Alberta government issued the emergency alert for people living within 6.5 kilometres of the hamlet of Irvine, located along the Trans-Canada Highway east of Medicine Hat.

The province says the derailment involves chemical exposure, as well as damage to the rail line and disruption of road access.

There was no report of any injuries.