It’s Time to Make Clear Vision a Priority

Your eyes are your window to the world—helping you see everything from the beautiful scenery during fall hikes to your favourite band or sports team live in action. With World Sight Day taking place on October 10, now is the perfect time to make clear vision a priority. Here are some simple steps you can take to stay proactive about your eye health in order to SEE IT ALL™ and experience all of life’s important moments to the fullest while also juggling the tasks of everyday life.

iStock

Book an annual eye exam An annual checkup with an eye care professional is one of the best things you can do to ensure the overall health and wellness of your eyes. “Even if your vision feels good and you can see clearly, it’s still important to have an annual eye exam because underlying vision issues can be brewing without you knowing. The key is to stay on top of your eye health, by scheduling regular yearly exams. If you notice a change in your vision, see an eye care professional immediately,” says Dr. Shalu Pal, a Toronto-based doctor of optometry. For those who require support to correct blurry vision, it’s time to explore your options and get fit for the ideal contact lenses to match your vision needs.

AMR Image via Getty Images

Switch to a comfortable single-wear contact lens Everyone has different vision needs and the solution that works for one patient may not work for the other. “A contact lens has more components to it than most realize. The power, shape, curve, material, thickness, ability of oxygen to pass through the lens and the amount of water in a lens, are amongst the many variables that make a lens design. All lenses are not created equal. How a lens interacts with your eye is going to be unique to you specifically,” says Dr. Pal. She suggests booking a proper fitting with your eye care professional before selecting and ultimately purchasing contact lenses. Soft, daily-use contact lenses like Alcon DAILIES TOTAL1® Contact Lenses provides an ultimate lens wearing experience. They are super comfortable and can be worn from early morning to late at night, perfect for marathon days. DAILIES TOTAL1® contact lenses are created with a breakthrough design that provides high breathability for healthy-looking eyes and a unique water-gradient technology that creates a cushion of moisture on the lens, making for a smooth and comfortable experience. You can work, travel, exercise and spend time with family seeing clearly and without worry. These lenses make you feel like you are wearing nothing at all, so you can experience everything. “From a health perspective, your risk of irritation and infection is greatly reduced when you are using daily lenses,” says Dr. Pal. “When wearing DAILIES TOTAL1® contact lenses, you don’t have to worry about cleaning the lenses since they are one-time wear only.”

torwai via Getty Images

Give your eyes a break from the screen

Between increased screen time and longer workdays, dry eye is becoming one of the most common conditions seen by Canadian optometrists. In fact, it’s estimated that as many as 6 million Canadians may be experiencing dry eye symptoms without realizing what’s causing them. Your computer screen could be among the biggest culprits. Looking at screens for too long can cause digital eye strain, which can be a contributing factor toward eyes that feel gritty, stinging, tired or sore. To help combat dry eye caused by digital eyestrain, follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. “Dry eye disease is a complex condition that is multi-factorial. Various parts of the eye can be impacted and can contribute to discomfort and symptoms. Digital eye strain and device use, natural aging, fluctuations in hormones, medication use, the presence of allergies, weather conditions, and the environment in which we live and work can all contribute to the state of our eyes being dry,” says Dr. Pal. “As a result, many people who are trying to treat their symptoms at home can’t accurately pinpoint the root cause of their dry eye, or even the specific type of dry eye they may have. In addition to a tailored treatment protocol recommended by your doctor, limiting your screen time is recommended along with the use of SYSTANE® COMPLETE, because it’s an all-in-one eye drop that can be used for all types of dry eye.”

JulijaDmitrijeva via Getty Images

Eat well “Good eye health starts with the food on your plate, and we’re not just talking about an entire bag of carrots,” says Dr. Pal. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, beta carotene, vitamins C and E are known to lower the risk of eye-related problems. So, to maintain good eye health, it’s a good idea to incorporate fish, nuts, leafy greens, citrus fruits, and eggs into your diet.

MangoStar_Studio via Getty Images